No end?

At first it seemed that this endless bloody war in Afghanistan would never end and the unfortunate Afghan people especially today’s generation would also experience conflict and violence their whole life ahead like their elders did for the last 40 years. This was the perception of people when Trump cancelled the peace talks over a tweet. But optimism always dominates, the talks resumed and on Feb 29 a peace accord was signed between the Taliban and the US in Qatar. This event was not just a matter of joy and happiness for Afghans but the whole region and especially the families of US soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan who are in a constant worry about their loved ones fighting a meaningless war just like Afghans are indulged in this meaningless war they had nothing to do with.

Everything seemed well until an attack on Afghan forces by the Taliban just two days after the accord was signed. This attack and the counter-attack by the US could serve as a spoiler to what was seen as the beginning of the end of the 20-year-old war that has not served anyone except defence and weapons industrialists.

Muhammad Asim Khan

Islamabad