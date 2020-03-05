tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
What PIA needs are concrete steps taken by the government, with full powers to an independent CEO and a BOD with powers to take decisions, instead of half-hearted stopgap measures.
PIA deserves an energetic man/woman of caliber with integrity at the helm. And it should no longer be considered as a “spoils of war” to be given to cronies or others serving in powerful institutions.
Gull Zaman
Peshawar
