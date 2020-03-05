For PIA

What PIA needs are concrete steps taken by the government, with full powers to an independent CEO and a BOD with powers to take decisions, instead of half-hearted stopgap measures.

PIA deserves an energetic man/woman of caliber with integrity at the helm. And it should no longer be considered as a “spoils of war” to be given to cronies or others serving in powerful institutions.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar