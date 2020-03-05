Letter to the CM

Dear Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah: I am nine years old and very happy to live here in Karachi. I think you are a great chief minister. I love how you have opened schools for children with disabilities and children who have special needs. But I do have a few complaints. I am not trying to be mean but if you make these things better, Pakistan could be a much better place. The first thing I want to talk about is how we burn trash. It is one of the worst things you can let people do. Burning trash can also made our air quality bad. And bad air quality is really unhealthy for those who have sensitive lungs; such people can get really sick. The second thing is pollution and littering. The sea in Karachi is badly littered, which is really harmful for sea creatures. Fish in the seas can get seriously harmed due to such litter. Dear CM, I appreciate everything you have done to make Karachi a nice place for citizens. But if you can fix these simple things, it could be an even better place. Oh, and I forgot the poor people who are living on the streets. I think you should fix that too by making sure they have healthy food, water and can earn money through jobs that are available.

Asha Noor Rahman

Karachi