Princess Anne kidnap hero’s gallantry medal sold for £50,000

LONDON: A medal awarded to a former heavyweight boxer for helping to thwart the attempted kidnapping of Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter Anne sold for £50,000 ($64,000, 57,900 euros) at auction on Wednesday.

Ronnie Russell was given the George Medal -- Britain’s highest civilian award for bravery -- for punching assailant Ian Bell twice in the head when he tried to seize Princess Anne in 1974.

The burly former fighter, 72, put the award up for sale to pay for funeral costs after falling ill. The medal had been expected to fetch up to £20,000 when it went under the hammer at London auction house Dix Noonan Webb. But a private collector bought it for £50,000. "For something I thought that I would never sell, I never believed it would sell for this amount," Russell said after the sale.