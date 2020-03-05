Europe must support Turkey in Syria: Erdogan

ANKARA: European countries must support Turkey’s "solutions" in Syria if they want to resolve the migration crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, accusing Europe of "trampling" on refugees’ rights.

"If European countries want to resolve the issue, they must support Turkey’s efforts for political and humanitarian solutions in Syria," Erdogan said in a televised speech. "All European countries closing their borders to refugees today, trying to push them back by hitting them and sinking their boats, in fact even shooting at them, are trampling over the universal declaration of human rights," he said in Ankara. Following the deaths of over 30 Turkish soldiers in Syrian regime fire last week in Idlib, Turkey opened its borders with Europe to refugees and migrants.