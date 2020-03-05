Nasir clinches first PSA title since 2015

Nasir Iqbal clinched his first PSA title since 2015 when he won Sindh Open Squash Circuit-I at Sindh Rangers Squash Complex here on Wednesday.

Nasir defeated Amaad Farid 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 20 minutes in the final of the PSA Satellite Tour event. Amaad had thrashed Noor Zaman 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 in 23 minutes and Nasir had smashed Waqas Mehboob 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 in 22 minutes in the semi-finals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nasir was playing his first event after completing a four-year ban which was imposed by WADA. He is to feature in prestigious Houston Open in the US in August. He has got wildcard for CAS International Squash to be held in April in Islamabad.