Shamil CC, Bilal Friends in cricket tourney quarters

KARACHI: Shamil Cricket Club and Bilal Friends moved into the quarter-finals after winning their matches at the All Karachi Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament here on Wednesday.

In the first match, Shamil CC pipped Malir Gymkhana by one wicket. Batting first, Malir Gymkhana scored 325-4 in the allotted 45 overs. Opener Mohammad Waqas made an unbeaten 168, while Ariz Kamal (61) and Yasir Mushtaq (50) provided good support.

In reply, Shamil CC reached the target in 44.2 overs. Young opener Syed Ali Naseem scored 115, hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes, while Mohammad Rizwan made 59. Meanwhile, Bilal Friends thrashed Northern Gymkhana by six wickets.

Northern Gymkhana posted 257 all out in their 45 overs. Fahad Iqbal scored 95 and Nadeem Jawed made 77. In response, Bilal Friends reached the target, while losing just 4 wickets in the process. Afroz Hasan (67), Rizwan Mehmood (55) and Osama Butt (55) batted well for the victors.