Another jolt for Pakistan as Asif goes down in Amman qualifiers

KARACHI: Pakistan on Wednesday received another blow when their gutsy fighter Mohammad Asif went down to Indonesia’s Suguro Aldoms in the men’s flyweight (52kg) preliminaries of the Asia and Oceania Boxing Qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Amman, Jordan.

Pakistan’s coach Arshad Hussain told ‘The News’ from Jordan that Asif fought bravely and everybody said that he had won but unfortunately despite playing so well Asif ended as the loser.

“I will send you the video. He played smartly and here everybody said that he had won but it was sheer bad luck that he finished as the loser,” Arshad said. “The big issue you know was that we did not get good sparring. Our fighters are very good but need good training,” said Arshad, also a former Olympian.

On Tuesday experienced Mehmood-ul-Hasan had lost to China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan in the 75 kilogramme competition. Pakistan’s only hope left is Gul Zeb who will face China’s Maimaititu Ersun Qiong in the pre-quarter-final on Friday (tomorrow).

Gul, who plays for Army at the domestic level, got bye in the first round. Pakistan last featured in Olympic boxing competitions in 2004 Athens Games. Pakistan boxers have another chance of qualifying for Olympics when they appear in the World Qualifying round to be held in Paris from May 13 to 20 at the Grand Dome, Villebon-sur-Yvette. It will be open only to those athletes who will not have qualified by then.

In the Jordan event, men are competing in eight and women are featuring in five weight categories. Oceania nations, including Australia and New Zealand, are also part of the qualifiers. The continental qualifiers were, earlier, scheduled to be held in Wuhan, China, from February 3-14 but were postponed and later shifted to Amman due to outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.