Leach feared for his life after bout of sepsis on NZ tour

LONDON: England spinner Jack Leach has revealed that he feared for his life after contracting sepsis on their tour of New Zealand, admitting there was a point at which he thought to himself: “Don’t fall asleep because you might not wake up”.

Leach suffers from Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that requires him to take regular medication which weakens his immune system. After playing in the first Test of England’s series in New Zealand, he contracted gastroenteritis, and was later hospitalised with a bout of sepsis caused by his body’s response to the illness.

“I didn’t know too much about it at the time, how serious it could be, but I remember feeling very, very ill,” Leach told the PA news agency. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t fall asleep because you might not wake up’. It was that serious in terms of how I was feeling.

“I was out of it, really. My blood pressure was dropping quickly, my heart-rate was 190 and my temperature was 40 degrees. That’s when they called an ambulance and got me to hospital. Once I got there, got the antibiotics in my arm and on to a drip, I started to feel better quite quickly but it still took a couple of nights in hospital and I was probably still recovering when I flew back from New Zealand. It took longer to get over than I thought.”

Leach returned to the UK after that tour before flying out to South Africa with the rest of the England squad, but his preparations ahead of that series were blighted as he was affected badly by the sickness bug that went around the touring party.

“I picked up a couple of things out there and my body couldn’t cope with it,” he said. “Other people got ill but I struggled to fight it off as well as a healthy person. The medication I’m on for Crohn’s weakens my immune system, so it is just a bit more of a struggle.

“You can start to feel fine in general but playing high-level sport is a completely different thing. As sportsmen we try to push through pain. You don’t want to be weak mentally or physically but unfortunately that was the situation: I was weak physically.”

England have taken precautions in an attempt to ensure that their squad is not affected by illness on their tour of Sri Lanka with captain Joe Root confirming the players would not be shaking hands with one another and medical staff giving out ‘immunity packs’.