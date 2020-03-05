Project launched to strengthen LGs’ role in building peace in Sindh

To strengthen the local governments’ role for building peace and sustainable development in Sindh, the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Wednesday launched a project in the province.

The project aims to build the capacity of the elected local government officials, secretaries of union councils and local stakeholders on the laws related to countering violent extremism in Sindh, according to an SSDO press release. The project would initially be implemented in two union councils of each district of Karachi, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Jacobabad, it stated.

The main focus of the training will be countering violent extremism through laws of the Government of Sindh, which include the Sindh Sound System Act, Sindh Witness Protection law, and Sindh Information of Temporary Residents Act. It also aims to counter hate speech to promote interfaith harmony among the local communities.

The SSDO has already conducted successful intervention with the members of the Sindh Assembly (MPAs), in which 30 MPAs and senior officials of the departments were trained on these laws to improve legislative oversight.