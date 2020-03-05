Mukesh Chawla orders stepping up efforts for recovery of dues

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the officers to boost up their efforts for the recovery of government dues regarding the motor vehicle tax.

The spokesman for the excise department said dues needed to be recovered from government, semi-government, and autonomous organizations. No lethargic attitude would be tolerated in this regard, said the minister while presiding over a meeting in his office on Wednesday.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Director Admin/MVR Nasir Effandi and other officers also attended the meeting.

The performance of the deputy directors/excise and taxation officers of the Motor Registration Wing was reviewed in detail. The minister directed the assistant director computer-I MRW to cooperate with all deputy sirectors/ETOs in providing requisite computerised data.

Chawla also ordered launching a road checking campaign to detect tax-defaulting vehicles. He added that the recovery of taxes was very important and it showed the performance of the officers as well, and “we must come upto the expectations of the people”. Chawla said that during last fiscal year, the excise department surpassed the tax recovery target, and “hopefully this year too we would also achieve more than our tax target”.