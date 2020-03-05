CM Murad Ali Shah asks elected representatives to take ownership of development schemes

Reviewing 346 schemes worth Rs16.87 billion going on in five districts of the Larkana division, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday asked the elected representatives of the division to take ownership of the development works so that their quality and timely completion could be ensured.

He reviewed the schemes during a meeting at the CM House, which was attended by provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro and Syed Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Planning and Development Board Chairman M Waseem, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, secretaries, the Larkana division commissioner and DIG, MNAs and MPAs, and others.

The meeting was told that in Larkana district, 109 schemes worth Rs5.71 billion were going on, against which Rs2.92 billion had been released that was 51 per cent of the allocated funds. The expenditures incurred were Rs1.63 which is 56 per cent of the released funds.

For 16 schemes worth Rs145.4 million, 100 per cent funds had been released and they would be completed by the end of this financial year. The CM directed the deputy commissioner and elected representatives to take ownership of the schemes and get them completed.

For Kambar-Shahdadkot district, 70 development schemes were in progress for Rs3.21 billion, against which Rs2.1 billion had been released which was 66 per cent of the allocated amount, the meeting was told. The expenditures incurred so far on the schemes amounted to Rs1.45 billion, which was 69 per cent of the total releases.

There were nine schemes worth Rs113.63 million in the district for which all the funds had been released and they were expected to be completed by the end of current financial year. There were 17 other schemes worth Rs1.12 billion, for which funds in two equal instalments were being released. The progress of these schemes was 62 per cent and they were also likely to be completed by the end of May 2020.

The meeting was informed that in Shikarpur, 44 schemes worth Rs2.05 billion were in progress against which Rs1.11 billion or 54 per cent of the funds had been released while the utilisation was Rs674.05 million, which was 60 per cent of the total released funds.

For two schemes worth Rs3.51 million in Shikarpur, 100 per cent funds had been released and for nine other schemes worth Rs612.13 million, 83 per cent funds had been released. The CM directed the finance department to release the remaining funds so that all those 11 schemes could be completed by the end of June this year.

In Jacobabad district, 53 schemes worth Rs3.08 billion were in progress, against which Rs2.17 billion had been released, which was 71 per cent of the funds. The funds spent on the schemes amounted to Rs1.41 billion.

The CM said out of 53 schemes, 36 would be completed during the current financial year. The remaining 17 schemes worth Rs438.57 million were new, for which Rs26.14 million had been released but no money had been spent. He directed the planning and development department to complete these schemes in the next financial year.

In Kashmore-Kandhkot, 70 schemes worth Rs2.82 billion were in progress, against which Rs1.48 billion or 52 per cent funds had been released while the expenditures were Rs910.734 million, the meeting was informed.

It was told that there were 12 schemes worth Rs121.53 million for which 100 per cent funds were to be released while funds for 16 schemes were to be released in two instalments so that all the 28 schemes could be completed by the end of this year.