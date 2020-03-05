Karachi’s controversial cop now at Balochistan govt’s disposal

Former Karachi District East police chief Capt (retd) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar — whose services had been surrendered to the federal government in the aftermath of a video circulating in the media that showed a suspected Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London target killer claiming to have links with Sindh’s chief minister — has been transferred and he is now at the disposal of the Government of Balochistan.

“A BS-19 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Government of Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads a notification issued by Mariam Kayani, deputy secretary to the Government of Pakistan.

“The previous notification about his services being placed at the disposal of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under the Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, is hereby cancelled.”

In November last year the Sindh police had removed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar from his post on charges of serious misconduct and asked the chief secretary to surrender his services to the Centre.

SSP Mahesar and his team were put in the limelight after a video of a suspected hitman claiming to have met CM Syed Murad Ali Shah while being detained by the Sindh Rangers in 2017 went viral hours after the police officer had announced his arrest at a news conference and claimed that the suspect was involved in 96 murders, committed mostly in the 1990s.

However, the startling claim made by the suspect — Yusuf, alias Thelewala — forced the Karachi police chief to form an inquiry committee, which found the SSP guilty of serious misconduct, following which his services were surrendered to the Centre.