KU session on coronavirus tells people not to panic as death rate of disease only 3 per cent

The World Health Organisation has confirmed that the global death rate of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) is less than three per cent. The disease, which was first reported in Wuhan, China, has now spread to more than 67 countries and the percentage of recovered persons is more than 50 per cent that breaks the myth that Covid-19 would kill every infected person.

These views were expressed by University of Karachi (KU) Faculty of Science Dean Prof Dr Tabassum Mahboob on Wednesday. She was speaking at an awareness session on coronavirus that was held at the Aiwan-e-Liaquat at KU.

The session was organised by the KU’s Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and the Pakistan Biological Safety Association had arranged the awareness session.

There are seven different types of coronavirus which have been discovered so far while the Covid-19 is the latest disease which has claimed more than 3,100 lives across the world till date, Dr Tabassum said, adding that the severe acute respiratory syndrome killed 774 people and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome around 858 persons in the past.

In Pakistan, five people have been reported as the Covid-19 cases till date and all of them are stable and recovering, she said.

Dr Tabassum explained the audience that the patients had recently traveled to Iran where they got infected with the virus.

“To counter this, we have to take precautionary measures. We need not panic with this situation as the mortality rate reported in the world is around three per cent in patients infected with Covid-19.”

She advised that the only thing that we need to do is to prepare ourselves for bearing any unavoidable situation, and spread awareness about coronavirus disease by sharing facts and dismissing rumours.

She said coronavirus is a type of virus that typically affects the respiratory tract and is associated with the symptoms of common cold, fever, cough, headache, tiredness, and difficulty in breathing. These symptoms are fairly common in many other illnesses such as cold and influenza and having them does not necessarily mean that one has been infected with coronavirus.

The KU science dean informed the audience that the virus spreads through droplets of saliva/mucous from coughs, sneezes and nasal drip. The symptoms may appear after a period of two to 14 days.

She explained that recovery from coronavirus depends on the strength of the immune system and many of those who died in China had weak immunity. Children and those below the age of 65 are at a lower risk. It has also been observed that countries that have more prevalence of the disease have a colder climate.

She advised that the best way to prevent Covid-19 was to avoid being exposed to the virus by maintaining social distance from people who were sneezing or coughing, and practise respiratory hygiene that includes proper hand washing with soap or sanitisers, covering mouth while coughing and sneezing with a flexed elbow. She also called for eating properly cooked food, avoiding unnecessary antibiotics and vaccines, sleeping well and keeping oneself well-hydrated.

Prof Dr Saima Saleem urged the people not to listen to rumours being circulated in society and diffuse them by sharing official and authentic data only.

“Not every case of flu is the symptom of the Covid-19. The screening of Covid-19 is possible with the help of special kits, which are not available in every hospital. All the patients in Pakistan have recently traveled outside the country and got infected with the virus.”

She said the affected persons have to be kept in isolation for 14 to 20 days so that the disease could not affect others. We should not spread panic regarding Covid-19 and adopt precautionary measures against this disease, she added.

Prof Saima said a strong immune system could be achieved by maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, and exercising.

Earlier, the Provost Aiwan-e-Liaquat, Girls Hostel, KU, Prof Dr Samina Saeed shared that till March 3, 2020, more than 92, 000 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 and around 8, 000 persons were said to be in a serious condition due to this latest virus. She shared that after China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran are among the most affected countries.