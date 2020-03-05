Railways fails to carry out drive against encroachments

An anti-encroachment operation to retrieve land for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project in the light of the Supreme Court orders could not start on Wednesday due to interference from lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The requisite machinery and police, according to a statement from the Pakistan Railways, were sent to the operation area. The Pakistan Railways, with the help of the Railways police, single-handedly planned the execution of an anti-encroachment operation on Wednesday that has been postponed twice within a month owing to non-cooperation from the Sindh government, the statement added. “Prior to starting this operation, the occupants have been given notices for vacating the occupied area alongside the KCR track,” the statement read.

Last month, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani had maintained that it needed to be ensured that no citizen was rendered homeless during the process of reviving the KCR. He had announced that in the first phase of the revival of the circular railway, railway tracks and railway stations would be constructed and human settlements would not be touched.

The Pakistan Railways, in defiance of the Karachi commissioner’s order to not touch any human settlements on the KCR land, issued notices last Saturday to get the occupied area along the KCR track vacated. The operation was supposed to take place on Monday, but the authorities did not give the go-ahead.

On Wednesday, when the railway authorities reached the Gharibabad area, lawmakers of the PPP and PTI came in support of the families that were likely to be affected in the KCR operation.

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi, narrated May 2019’s order of the apex court which said the affected families should be relocated. He added that on February 21, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to chalk out a plan for the relocation of the affected families. He recalled that the Jica, which had conducted studies for the KCR revival, had also placed the condition to relocate the affected people.