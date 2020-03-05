9th and 10th graders’ annual exams to start as per schedule

Sindh’s Universities and Boards Department on Wednesday issued a notification directing the chairmen of all educational boards to announce on websites immediately that the Secondary School Certificate annual examinations 2020 would be taking place as scheduled earlier and to ensure the delivery of enrollment cards to all students.

The department has clarified the uncertainty among students created by the closure of educational institutes till March 13. A majority of the students were perplexed by the situation and wondering whether annual examinations would be held as per schedule or not.

On February 21, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi had issued the schedule of the annual examinations 2020 starting on March 16. The exams will be ending on April 2. As per the schedule, the candidates of the science group will be appearing in the exams in the morning shift, while the students of the arts group will sit the exams in the evening shift.

Exams timetable

On March 16, the candidates of the science group will attempt their first paper of biology in the morning shift and the aspirants of the arts group will be solving the paper of general science. Likewise, on April 14 the board will conduct practical exams for the students of the science group.

BSEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin had said during a briefing that the board officials would make efforts to end the copy culture in the matric exams. He had warned that any kind of negligence and mismanagement would not be tolerated.

“The board will make sure to take every possible step for keeping the exams process transparent. This year, the board plans to install vigilance cameras in the examination centers.”

After notification

After receiving the notification from the Universities and Boards Department, the BSEK chairman said in a statement has that the annual examination would be held as per the timetable issued on February 21. The representatives of the affiliated schools can collect admit cards from the board office.

Private schools

The All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association in a press statement issued on Wednesday said, “The educational institutes of Sindh will be closed until March 15, while the examinations will be starting on March 16. Thus, it is not possible for the school owners to collect admit cards from the board office and later distribute them among the students.”

The association demanded of the provincial minister for education and the Universities and Boards Department, Sindh, to start the annual exams on March 25, instead.

The statement further read that around 0.5 million children would be appearing in the annual Secondary School Certificate exams across the province.