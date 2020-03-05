Sindh’s madrasas remain open despite coronavirus threat

In the wake of the emergence of two coronavirus cases in Karachi, the Sindh government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions — schools, colleges, universities, and even coaching and tuition centres — across the province until March 13. However, there is no regulatory authority to implement this order on thousands of madrasas that are still running.

The number of seminaries of different schools of thought operating across Sindh stands at 10,033, according to a study conducted in 2019 by Majlis-e-Ilmi Foundation Pakistan, a Karachi-based research centre.

A number of religious schools considered to be among the biggest madrasas of Pakistan have enrolled hundreds of students hailing from African countries, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries. These include Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, Jamia Binoria Al Aalamia and Jamia Uloom-e-Islamia.

Moreover, the seminaries operating under different madrasa boards — such as Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia, Tanzeemul Madaris Ahle Sunnat, Rabitaul Madaris Al Islamia, Wafaqul Madaris Al Salafia and Wafaqul Madaris Al Shia — are not only educating around 500,000 children but are also housing thousands of outstation students.

Likewise, some independent bodies — like Jamaatud Dawa, Jamia Muhammadia Ghausia, Ittehadul Madaris, Wafaq Nizamul Madaris, Al Huda International and Minhajul Madaris — also operate their own seminaries that are not listed in the data collected by Majlis-e-Ilmi Foundation.

Who oversees madrasas?

The Sindh Education Department is yet to issue a circular or notification ordering the closure of seminaries to protect the students enrolled in thousands of religious schools.

“Madrasas don’t come under the jurisdiction of the Sindh School Education Department. This is why the department hasn’t issued any circular or notification about their closure,” said Zubair Memon, media coordinator of Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

Memon said that the relevant departments — such as the Auqaf Department or the Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr Department — would have issued a notification ordering the closure of seminaries.

After this The News contacted Muhammad Shabih Siddiqui, director public relations & media management of the Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr Department and the Sindh Information Department.

He said that no department has issued a notification because it is not entirely clear under which department’s jurisdiction the madrasas of the province are operating.

Muhammad Kamran Khan, deputy director information department and former media coordinator of the minister for irrigation, Auqaf, Zakat & Ushr, said: “It is not in my knowledge that any department has issued a notification ordering the closure of seminaries.”

He said he would ask his subordinates if the government had issued any such circular. Later, he told The News that madrasas come under the jurisdiction of the home department and it has not issued any notification to close them.

Students at risk

“The provincial government has closed all educational institutions to prevent the risk of a coronavirus outbreak and keep the students safe. But the irony is that nobody is concerned about the lives of thousands of students studying in around 10,000 religious schools across the province,” said former Pakistan Madrasa Education Board chairman Dr Aamir Tuaseen.

He said the children studying at seminaries are also equal citizens of this country like the students of schools, colleges and universities. The virus poses a threat to the lives of all students, whether they are enrolled in madrasas or other educational institutions, he added.

But, he continued, the authorities are only concerned about those educational institutions that operate under the provincial government. He also said that the government should request the administrators of seminaries to keep their institutions closed until the risk of coronavirus spread ends.

He pointed out that there are many children who go to schools during the day and attend madrasas in the evening. He also said seminaries are yet to be mainstreamed at federal and provincial levels so the government can’t force the administrators of madrasas to keep their institutions closed.

Dr Tuaseen said the federal government has recently established the Madrasa Directorate, the regional offices of which will be set up on provincial level, so there’s no official authority right now that can issue such instructions to the administrators of seminaries.

He said that almost all madrasas in Sindh are registered under Section 21 of the Societies Registration Act 1860, but hundreds of unregistered seminaries are also operating across the province.

If the Sindh government wants, it can monitor the registration of madrasas through an official authority, but such an authority doesn’t exist right now, so the students of seminaries are completely neglected in the recent crisis, he added.

Precautionary measures

Maulana Talha Rehmani, the spokesman for Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan, said they have decided to postpone the Tahfeezul Quran examinations to March 28 due to the closure of educational institutions across the province.

Some madrasas provide religious education along with modern education. These seminaries are also registered with the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh, which has already announced the closure of all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

Therefore, following the Sindh government’s order, the administrators of such madrasas requested Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia to postpone Tahfeez examinations of the children who are studying at such seminaries.

He said Wafaqul Madaris took the decision of postponing the Tahfeez exams on its own, even though no such order was received from the government, which was why other examinations would be held in accordance with the schedule issued earlier.

When The News contacted Tanzeemul Madaris Ahle Sunnat President Mufti Muneebur Rahman to ask about his viewpoint on the closure of educational institutions, he said: “If you have nine family members, should all of them be hospitalised due to the fear of coronavirus? It’s not an issue, but you people are just digging for stories to make headlines.”

Government’s statement

The provincial chief minister’s media consultant, Abdul Rasheed Channa, said in his written reply to The News: “The government has closed schools because sending children to school is mandatory for everyone.... Since the government is in the process of tracing the pilgrims who have returned from Iran, schools have been closed so that their children do not come into contact with other children.”