Stocks fall in volatile trade on profit-taking

Stocks whipsawed to end weaker on Wednesday as profit-takers continued collecting the windfall of a walloping rally earlier this week, amid lingering concerns over coronavirus impacts on global supply chains, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.75 percent or 293.28 points to close at 38,906.40 points, whereas its KSE-30 shed 0.94 percent or 169.19 points to settle at 17,856.26 points.

Fahad Rauf, deputy director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The benchmark index remained volatile throughout the session today. Amid uncertainty around impact of Coronavirus, while profit taking continued”.

Cement stocks remained in limelight as monthly dispatches grew 34 percent to 4.5 million tons in February 2020 as compared to same month last year, Fahad added.

Of 347 active scrips, 118 were up, 211 down, and 18 ended unchanged. Volumes stood at 186.985 million shares, as compared to 225.275 million shares in the previous session.

Faizan Munshey, head of foreign institutional sales at Next Capital, said, “The stock market witnessed another negative closing as investors were concerned that coronavirus might disrupt every link in the global supply chain, including raw materials, components, and finished goods”.

This could lead to curtailed productions, production shortages, and financial stress across different industries, Munshey added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The equities shed weight following declines witnessed in global market especially US, which was down despite a 50 basis points cut in Federal Reserve’s interest rate, which has been translated into the local market”.

Ahmed also said the spread of coronavirus to different countries was raising alarmed bells, though in our country the government had taken stringent countermeasures, but a downfall in developing economies and continuous outflow from foreign investors made debts.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed bearish on investor concerns over foreign outflows of hot money and uncertainty in global equities”.

Cement and banking Stocks outperformed on upbeat cement sales data for Feb 2020 and reports on surging banking spreads, Mehanti said.

He added that speculations on likely status quo in central bank policy this month dragged the equities down, Mehanti added.

A leading analyst said fundamentally the market had been strong owing to positive economic numbers, narrowing trade deficit, steady rupee-dollar parity, rising foreign exchange reserves, and easing inflation, but threat of coronavirus that shook the global economy continued to deter investors.

He said there had been general a belief that if the virus crisis prolonged for a month or so, exports from the developing countries like Pakistan were likely to feel the pinch; however, situation might stabilise owing to fall in crude oil prices.

Today’s highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs129.99 close at Rs2249.99/share, and Unilever Foods, up Rs90 to finish at Rs7,400/share.

Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs158.04 to close at Rs2,100/share, and Bhanero Textile, down Rs69.99 to close at Rs930/share ended up as the major losers.

Maple Leaf led volumes with 23.360 million shares, gaining Rs0.21 to end at Rs26.61/share, while Fauji Foods Limited was at the lowest rung of the volume ladder with 3.544 million shares, losing Rs0.03 to end at Rs11.21/share.