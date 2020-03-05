Clijsters loses in Mexico in latest comeback

MONTERREY, Mexico: Returning four-time major winner Kim Clijsters lost in the first round of the WTA tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, just her second match of an ambitious comeback after her 2012 retirement.

The 36-year-old Belgian mother of three played her first match in over seven years in Dubai last month where she was defeated by Garbine Muguruza. In the first round in Mexico, a still unranked Clijsters was drawn to face second seed Johanna Konta, the British number one, and went down 6-3, 7-5.

“I felt some things were better,” Clijsters said in comments carried by wtatennis.com. Konta acknowledged she had been star-struck. “As a young player, I never thought I’d get to play Kim Clijsters in my career,” she said.