close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 5, 2020

Mining issues

Newspost

 
March 5, 2020

Unfortunately, in our country, most projects are expedited without planning. A village, Dandot, in Chakwal is famous for its mountains and hills enriched with natural minerals. However, the consistent digging of the subterranean surface there has left these mountains and hills hollowed. We need to be careful when planning such work. And perhaps such mining projects should be moved to areas that are isolated from the population – lest the valley collapse and we face a catastrophe.

Raja Hassan Dandot

Chakwal

Latest News

More From Newspost