Cutting costs

Following the spread of coronavirus and alerts issued by different countries, the aviation business has been badly

affected as international air travel has drastically reduced. Airlines the world over have cut down on their scheduled destinations and reduced the number of flights owing to poor load. This has rendered aircraft sitting idle on the tarmac while revenues have greatly squeezed.

To cope up with the fall in revenues and declining profitability, airlines are cutting costs in innovative ways. PIA management must also take immediate steps to reduce cost to offset the impact of reduced revenue. Since the airline is over staffed, as a first step, the employees can be advised to go on unpaid leave as well as consume their unavailed paid leave. Lucrative allowances and privileges being availed by certain groups of employees should be reviewed. PIA has been facing financial hemorrhaging for many years and the burden may increase beyond redemption if timely and tough cost-containment measures are not implemented in the present situation.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi