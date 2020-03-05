British Pakistani recognised for promoting diversity

LONDON: British Pakistani Harris Bokhari was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award by Imperial College London for his commitment to improving the lives of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as improving diversity and equality at highest levels of government.

He has co-founded two organisations that work in this area, the Naz Legacy Foundation and the Patchwork Foundation. The Distinguished Alumni Award at Imperial College London recognises those who have passed through the university and have gone on to make substantial and sustained contribution to their field of work. With over 400 nominees, experts in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, a judging panel made up of College luminaries eventually decided on the awardees.

Imperial College is a world-renowned teaching and research university that regularly ranks in among the top educational institutions in the world.

Bokhari said of his award: “I am immensely humbled and proud of this award. My education played a pivotal part in imparting on me the value of hard work and of creating a fairer society. I hope that this can inspire others from minority backgrounds to achieve their potential.”

Bokhari has hosted events that brought world faith leaders — including the Chief Rabbi and the Archbishop of Canterbury — in contact with young Muslims from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“This award also shows the importance of working to bring communities together. This work is often thankless and the outputs intangible, but that makes it all the more important,” he added.

Bokhari was said to be inspired to apply and study at Imperial by stories of Dr Abdus Salam, the Pakistani physicist who received the Nobel Prize in 1979, and who was also an alumnus of Imperial College.