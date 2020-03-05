close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
Zakaria meets London mosque attack victim

World

 
LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria visited the London Central Mosque and The Islamic Cultural Centre to enquire after the muezzin who was stabbed at the mosque recently.

Condemning the attack, the High Commissioner sympathised with the victim and his family and prayed for his speedy recovery, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

He also met with the management of the mosque and expressed solidarity with them. Zakaria thanked London Central Mosque Trust and The Islamic Cultural Centre Director General Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan for the facilitation and courtesies extended.

