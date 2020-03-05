Zakaria meets London mosque attack victim

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria visited the London Central Mosque and The Islamic Cultural Centre to enquire after the muezzin who was stabbed at the mosque recently.

Condemning the attack, the High Commissioner sympathised with the victim and his family and prayed for his speedy recovery, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

He also met with the management of the mosque and expressed solidarity with them. Zakaria thanked London Central Mosque Trust and The Islamic Cultural Centre Director General Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan for the facilitation and courtesies extended.