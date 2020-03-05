Civilian cannot be court martialled: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has observed that a civilian cannot be court martialled and a constitutional amendment would be required to do so.

The observation was made by a three-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar while hearing the government’s appeal against the release of Colonel (retd) Inamur Rahim.

The court remarked that Col (retd) Rahim was now retired so how could the Official Secrets Act be applied to him. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti told the court that Col (retd) Inamur Rahim had been set free but he was under investigation. He requested time to reply to the questions raised by the court.

Justice Alam directed Bhatti to come prepared on Section 549 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 94 and 95 of the Pakistan Army Act 1952. Assist the court on the subject of court martial of civilians, the court instructed the AAG.

Justice Akhtar remarked court martialling Col (retd) Rahim would be a violation of the decisions of the Supreme Court. The court then adjourned the hearing for three weeks.