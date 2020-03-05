Clashes erupt on Greek border as migrants seek entry

ATHENS: Greek police have fired tear gas and stun grenades to repulse a push by migrants to cross its land border from Turkey after Ankara said the frontier with Europe was open to whoever wanted to cross.

The clashes were near the village of Kastanies, along a fence that covers much of the land border not marked by the Evros river.

Turkey made good on a threat to open its borders and allow migrants into Europe last week. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s action triggered days of clashes and chaos at the land border, where thousands of migrants and refugees have gathered.

Hundreds more have headed to Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in dinghies. One child died when the rubber dinghy he was in capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos earlier this week.

The Athens government has called the situation a direct threat to Greece’s national security and has imposed emergency measures to carry out swift deportations and freeze asylum applications for a month. Migrants have reported being summarily pushed back across the border into Turkey.

Turkey’s announcement that it would not stop those wishing to cross into Europe came amid a Russia-backed Syrian government offensive into Syria’s Idlib province, where Turkish troops are fighting.

European Council head Charles Michel was scheduled to meet Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, while EU vice president Josep Borrell and commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic will hold talks with Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay.