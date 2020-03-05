Mirza rubbishes claims govt understating virus cases

Ag APP

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday rubbished rumours as “100 per cent false” that the government was understating the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan because of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported.

“The reports of the government hiding the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Pakistan because of PSL are 100 per cent false,” Dr Mirza told reporters at Rawalpindi Medical University. He insisted there was no fear of an epidemic as Pakistan was not affected by the deadly disease as China or other countries.

“The spread of coronavirus is under control in the country and health ministry is on high alert to cope with any situation,” he said. He also called upon the citizens to keep their eyes open for people who have recently travelled from China and Iran, and call the government’s toll free number in case of any dilemma. Replying to a question about dengue, he said a comprehensive strategy has been developed at the recommendation of dengue experts and health professionals to “eradicate it completely in 2020”. The prime minister’s aide said the government was committed to ending dengue and dengue diagnostic facilities were being provided to eliminate it.