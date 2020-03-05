WB unveils $12bn package to combat coronavirus

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has unveiled a $12 billion aid package that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs,” World Bank President David Malpass told reporters. He said it is critical to “recognise the extra burden on poor countries” least equipped in the struggle to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The funds, some of which are targeted to the world’s poorest nations, can be used for medical equipment or health services and will include expertise and policy advice, the bank said in a statement.

Malpass said the money — $8 billion of which is new—will go to countries that request help. The bank has been in contact with many member nations, but he did not specify which are likely to be the first to receive aid. “The point is to move fast. Speed is needed to save lives,” he said in a conference call.

“We want to make the best use of the World Bank’s extensive resources and global expertise and the historical knowledge of crises,” he said, citing similar crisis funding to combat the Ebola and Zika outbreaks in recent years.

Meanwhile, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and Malpass spoke to reporters after a conference call of finance officials from member nations, who directed the IMF “to use all its available financing instruments to help member countries in need.”

“We are determined to provide the necessary support to mitigate the impact, especially on the most vulnerable people and countries,” the statement from governing body the IMFC said.

Georgieva said the Washington-based development lender has $1 trillion in overall financing capacity, including $50 billion available without a formal IMF program, and $10 billion in no-interest funds for the poorest countries.