Workers suffer electricity shock

TOBA TEK SINGH: Several workers of a kinnow grading factory suffered an electric shock on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the workers were busy in work when a live electric wire fell on the machine and they suffered an electric shock. As a result, some 18 workers fainted and were removed to the DHQ hospital. Some of workers are identified as Arshad, 45, Yousaf, 30, Zubair, 20, Babar, 21, Adnan, 20, Shoaib, 26, Ashraf, 22, Arshad Fareed, 24, Ibrahim, 35, Imran, 27, Shoukat, 40, and Amer 23.

LIGHTNING KILLS MAN: Lightning killed a man at Pirmahal on Wednesday. According to police, Qurban Ali Sindhi was talking on his mobile phone outside his home during rain in Lower Colony near Pirmahal bypass when lightening hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

HEAD SCHOOLTEACHER TORTURED: A head schoolteacher of Government Primary School Chak 280/JB, Duggal Kotli, was tortured by villagers when he allegedly restrained them from using school ground for exercise.

According to police, Attiq Ghaffar was tortured and disgraced by accused Jamil Faqir, his two sons and their accomplices when he came out of the school. The accused also snatched Rs13,400 and his mobile phone. Police have registered a case.