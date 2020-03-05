close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 5, 2020

IGP briefed on FC role in KP

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Constabulary has provided 92 platoons to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for security duty, while 1500 of its personnel assist police in providing security to polio workers during vaccination campaigns in the province.

This was stated by Frontier Constabulary Commandant Moazzam Jah during a meeting with Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi.

The top brass also discussed the overall security situation and steps taken for improvement in the law and order in KP.

