3 killed in road accident

TIMERGARA: Three women were killed and 18 others were injured when a pick-up truck plunged into a ravine at Teerona Khadagzai in the jurisdiction of Chakdara Police Station here on Wednesday, residents and police said. The vehicle was part of a wedding party, which was on way to Teerona from Tangi Darra. The dead were identified as Gulfam Bibi, Uzra Bibi and Javeeria Bibi. The injured, majority of them women and children, were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Batkhela from where five of them were referred to Peshawar due to their critical condition. The police registered a case and started an investigation. The residents said the wedding party had reached the venue but due to a narrow road, the driver lost control on the vehicle while parking it and plunged into a nearby ravine.