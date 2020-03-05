Students throng book fair despite rain

PESHAWAR: Thousands of students from different departments of the University of Peshawar, other adjacent universities and educational institutions from elsewhere continued to throng the three-day book fair on its second day on Wednesday despite heavy rain.

The second day of the book fair was inaugurated by former provincial minister and Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Inayatullah Khan. Some 80 stalls of books and other commodities have been set up at the book fair arranged at the spacious hall of Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba.

Books of all kinds have been made available at the book fair at subsidized prices. The visiting teachers and students were seen taking great interest in the books. It was quite encouraging to see that a large number of students were busy buying the books of their interest. Speaking on the occasion, Inayatullah Khan lauded the organisers of the book fair. He said that it was a matter of serious concern that the culture of book reading was declining. Books are the source of knowledge and knowledge is the basic need of human soul, he said.

Steps should be made to promote the culture of book reading and such events play a vital role in promoting this healthy culture, he added. The day one of the book fair was inaugurated by provincial president of the Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan. The three-day book fair would conclude today. Talking to The News, one of the organisers Tahirullah said that it was the 12th consecutive year that they have been arranging the book fair with the sole aim to provide books to the university students at cheaper prices and promote book reading habit among students. The visitors on the occasion were happy to find books of their choice on the premises of their university at lower prices.

“I have bought five books. I needed them. But I was unable to find them as you know the major book shops in the city have abandoned their business or they have shifted to other cities. In such a situation such fairs prove helpful for us to find books of our choice,” Nimra Ahmad, a student said. Another student told this reporter that he had been looking for some quality books which he found easily in the book fair.