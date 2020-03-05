10 police officers transferred

PESHAWAR: Ten officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were transferred on Wednesday, with six of them posted in the Special Branch. According to a notification issued by the Central Police Office, Asif Iqbal Mohmand was posted Assistant Inspector General, Operations, Gul Wali Khan was posted SP, Trainings, Iftikhar Ali posted SP Traffic and Rahim Shah posted SP FRP, Mardan. Besides, six acting SPs Tauheed Khan, Tariq Habib, Asif Gohar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Nisar Ahmad and Farmanullah were transferred and placed at the disposal of Additional IG Special Branch.