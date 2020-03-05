close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 5, 2020

10 police officers transferred

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Ten officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were transferred on Wednesday, with six of them posted in the Special Branch. According to a notification issued by the Central Police Office, Asif Iqbal Mohmand was posted Assistant Inspector General, Operations, Gul Wali Khan was posted SP, Trainings, Iftikhar Ali posted SP Traffic and Rahim Shah posted SP FRP, Mardan. Besides, six acting SPs Tauheed Khan, Tariq Habib, Asif Gohar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Nisar Ahmad and Farmanullah were transferred and placed at the disposal of Additional IG Special Branch.

