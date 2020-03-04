Royals visit Ireland

DUBLIN: Prince William and his wife Kate begin a tour of Ireland on Tuesday. Their three-day trip comes just weeks after a general election which saw a surge in support for nationalists Sinn Fein, whose flagship policy is Irish reunification. William’s grandmother is head of state in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein was the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which fought against British rule in the province for decades. The couple’s visit also comes in the wake of Britain’s departure from the European Union on January 31, where the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic was a major issue.