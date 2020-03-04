Thousands of Yemeni families displaced: UN

DUBAI: More than 2,000 families have been displaced after heavy fighting in northern Yemen, the United Nations said on Tuesday, after the Huthi rebels seized control of a provincial capital.

The Iran-backed Huthis took control of Al-Hazm, capital of the northern province of Al-Jawf, on Sunday, government sources told AFP. The loss of the strategic city means the militia now threatens the oil-rich neighbouring province of Marib.

Since the fall of the city, "an estimated 1,800 families reportedly fled heavily populated districts of Al-Ghayl and Al-Hazm in Al-Jawf", the UN humanitarian coordination agency OCHA said in a statement.