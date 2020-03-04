Thousands of Yemeni families displaced: UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: More than 2,000 families have been displaced after heavy fighting in northern Yemen, the United Nations said on Tuesday, after the Huthi rebels seized control of a provincial capital.
The Iran-backed Huthis took control of Al-Hazm, capital of the northern province of Al-Jawf, on Sunday, government sources told AFP. The loss of the strategic city means the militia now threatens the oil-rich neighbouring province of Marib.
Since the fall of the city, "an estimated 1,800 families reportedly fled heavily populated districts of Al-Ghayl and Al-Hazm in Al-Jawf", the UN humanitarian coordination agency OCHA said in a statement.
DUBAI: More than 2,000 families have been displaced after heavy fighting in northern Yemen, the United Nations said on Tuesday, after the Huthi rebels seized control of a provincial capital.
The Iran-backed Huthis took control of Al-Hazm, capital of the northern province of Al-Jawf, on Sunday, government sources told AFP. The loss of the strategic city means the militia now threatens the oil-rich neighbouring province of Marib.
Since the fall of the city, "an estimated 1,800 families reportedly fled heavily populated districts of Al-Ghayl and Al-Hazm in Al-Jawf", the UN humanitarian coordination agency OCHA said in a statement.