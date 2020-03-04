US TV anchor retires on air

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: Veteran US television anchor Chris Matthews announced his retirement live on air and apologised for his conduct after sexual harassment claims and a public backlash sparked by his election coverage.
Matthews found himself in the spotlight after a former guest accused him of regularly making inappropriate remarks. The host’s behavior had "undermined" political columnist Laura Bassett’s ability to do her job, she wrote in a GQ magazine article last week. Bassett chronicled several harassment allegations leveled at Matthews over the years, including a reprimand issued by his employer MSNBC three years ago for inappropriate comments about a female colleague in 1999.
New York: Veteran US television anchor Chris Matthews announced his retirement live on air and apologised for his conduct after sexual harassment claims and a public backlash sparked by his election coverage.
Matthews found himself in the spotlight after a former guest accused him of regularly making inappropriate remarks. The host’s behavior had "undermined" political columnist Laura Bassett’s ability to do her job, she wrote in a GQ magazine article last week. Bassett chronicled several harassment allegations leveled at Matthews over the years, including a reprimand issued by his employer MSNBC three years ago for inappropriate comments about a female colleague in 1999.