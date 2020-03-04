NUST hosts Job Fair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Apart from affording an excellent learning and grooming experience to its students during the course of their respective degree programmes, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) also strives to enhance placement opportunities for its students through organising a series of Job Fairs annually across various major cities of Pakistan. After the success of Lahore NUST Job Fair, NUST Placement Office organised a 2-day Job Fair.
Islamabad: Apart from affording an excellent learning and grooming experience to its students during the course of their respective degree programmes, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) also strives to enhance placement opportunities for its students through organising a series of Job Fairs annually across various major cities of Pakistan. After the success of Lahore NUST Job Fair, NUST Placement Office organised a 2-day Job Fair.