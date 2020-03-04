NUST hosts Job Fair

Islamabad: Apart from affording an excellent learning and grooming experience to its students during the course of their respective degree programmes, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) also strives to enhance placement opportunities for its students through organising a series of Job Fairs annually across various major cities of Pakistan. After the success of Lahore NUST Job Fair, NUST Placement Office organised a 2-day Job Fair.