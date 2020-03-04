Govt order Registration of seven schools suspended

SUKKUR: The Sindh Education Department has suspended the registration of seven private schools in the Sukkur region due to the non-implementation of government’s notification to close down all the educational institutions, especially schools till March 13.

The Director Private Schools Sukkur, Rukhsana Shaheen, during her visit to Khairpur, Dharki, Gambat, Ghotki and Sukkur regions found seven schools open, violating the government’s order to close down the schools for safety reasons after coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the province. The Sindh government had issued a notification directing all the educational institutions to close down till March 13.

When the officials of the Sindh Education Department asked the schools reason for not complying with the government’s order, they did not offer any satisfactory replies, following which the director Private Schools suspended the licenses of Mari Gas Petroleum Higher Secondary School Dharki, Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sukkur, The Educators at Gambat in Khairpur, IRC School Sobhodero, Iqra and Yaro Lund School of Ghotki. The director Private Schools proposed monetary fines against the schools.