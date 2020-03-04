2020 to be the year of providing jobs: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said 2019 was the year of stabilization, while 2020 would be the year of providing jobs and increase in growth rate.

He was addressing a ceremony for distribution of interest-free loan cheques among the applicants wanting their new houses under the Prime Minister’s Low Cost Housing Scheme. Under the scheme, Rs5 billion interest-free loans would be disbursed through M/s Akhuwat Microfinance among the desired low-income applicants having their own two to five marla plots.

The loan would be utilized to construct new houses, additional rooms, kitchen and bath room including renovation and upgradation with loan amount up to Rs1 million. The prime minister said it was government’s mission to construct homes for low-income incomes besides allocating a hefty amount to health, education, justice and housing sectors.

The prime minister said it was duty of the government to support the vulnerable segment of society and the biggest quality of a civilized society was that it worked for down-trodden segments of the society.

He said as the income of government increases, more funding would be available for housing, education and provision of justice to the poor people. The prime minister appreciated Akhuwat Microfinance for providing interest-free loans to low-income people for construction of houses.

He said it was responsibility of the government to create easiness and facilities for its people and that was model of the State of Madina, where the concept of Zakat was introduced to support down-trodden people of the society.

Unfortunately, such kind of system was not introduced in Pakistan, where the elites were enjoying all things while there was nothing for the poor and common man, the prime minister said, adding helping poor people and realizing their pains was an investment for the hereafter.

He said owing to lack of foreclosure laws, the rate of constructing houses on mortgage was very low in Pakistan, adding in Pakistan it accounted for less than 0.25 percent as compared to 10 percent in India, 30 percent in Malaysia and 80 percent in European countries and United Kingdom.

He expressed hope that after a decision by the court, this process would be accelerated. He said it was top most priority of the government to create resources and job opportunities for the people, particularly poor, adding construction of five million housing units would provide job opportunities to millions of people besides boosting 40 other industries which were directly linked with housing sector.

He said the government was launching three mega projects in the country and one of them had been launched in Islamabad, adding the amount received from Blue Area multi-billion rupees commercial project would be spent on providing housing units and flats to people of slums.

The prime minister directed ministry of housing a works to expedite the pace of work on low-cost housing scheme. Minister for Housing and Works Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema while speaking on the occasion said the ceremony was a step towards culmination of the prime minister’s vision. He said under the scheme Rs5 billion loans would be given to deserving people.

He said loans among 2,000 people had already been disbursed in a transparent way. He said under the scheme 14,000 houses would be completed till August, 2020. He said having their own home was a dream of every human being but resources and amount were required for it, adding provision of loan to low-income people would fulfill their long-standing dream.