Wed Mar 04, 2020
Four arrested for power theft

March 4, 2020

FAISALABAD: Four were arrested for power theft on the report of the Gepco. The Sadar police on Tuesday arrested four people on the charge of power theft. Those arrested included Shafique and Rana Sarfraz, Phalora police arrested Abdul Qadeer and Begoqala police nabbed Zafar Iqbal. The police have registered separate cases against all the accused.

