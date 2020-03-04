KP govt declares emergency to deal with COVID-19

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made all the necessary arrangements to deal with coronavirus and standardised protocols have been issued to all the health service delivery outlets to handle any possible case of coronavirus in the province.

An official handout said that no confirmed case of coronavirus had been detected in the province yet, but an emergency had been declared in the province as precautionary measure. A high-level meeting was held to review the arrangements and preparedness of Health Department to stop the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting. Provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir and other officials concerned attended the meeting. The secretary Health briefed the meeting about the current situation, the arrangements, challenges and other various aspects related to the coronavirus.

The meeting was informed about the steps, the standardised protocols for reporting and infection control measures that have been developed and issued. The training of service providers on case management is underway, control room established at provincial level, regular daily zero reporting started and laboratory for testing of coronavirus fully operationalized, the meeting was told.

It was further informed that provincial government has released an amount of Rs100 million to the Health Department for emergency of arrangements.

The Health Department has set up isolation wards at all districts level hospitals and overall 983 beds both in public and private sector hospitals have been set aside for possible corona affected patients, the handout said.

It said that the Rapid Response Units have been established in all the districts to deal with any exigency in an effective manner while line departments and autonomous bodies have been instructed to plan and execute activities pertaining to preparedness, prevention and control of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to take extra ordinary precautionary steps to stop the spread of coronavirus in the province. A high-level meeting to stop the coronavirus was held with Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz in the chair at Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by representatives of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, provincial heads of Home, Finance, Health and Relief departments.