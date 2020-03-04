Ali Wazir booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: Local police have lodged a case against MNA Ali Wazir for inciting people and and criticising institutions of the country at a rally in Charsadda the other day. The Prang police have registered the FIR against Ali Wazir under different sections of law. The MNA, however, is yet to be arrested.
