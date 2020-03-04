BJP MP calls Freedom Movement fighter ‘Pakistan agent’

BENGALURU: Hardline Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's comments against centenarian Freedom Movement fighter HS Doreswamy rocked the Karnataka Assembly as it met for the budget session on Monday with the ruling BJP and opposition crossing swords, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

Opposition parties thronged the well of the House, demanding that they be allowed to raise the matter and forcing repeated adjournments. The ruling BJP opposed attempts by the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to raise the issue, without any prior notice.

Yatnal's recent comments against Doreswamy calling him a 'fake freedom fighter' and 'Pakistani agent' has sparked a row with opposition parties up in arms against him in the last few days. The Congress has even been demanding revocation of his assembly membership.

According to Congress leaders, Yatnal's comments are in violation of the constitution as by disrespecting a freedom fighter like Doreswamy, he had disrespected the freedom movement, which is in "violation of our fundamental duties."