ME country’s top gun moves British SC against publication of judgments

LONDON: An very important person in a Middle East country has applied to Britain’s top court to try to stop publication of two judgments given in a legal battle with his former wife over the wardship of their two children, a British wire service reported on Tuesday.

Andrew McFarlane, president of London’s High Court Family Division, who has been overseeing the case, has issued two judgments and in January decided these should be made public.

Up to this point, the hearings had been held almost entirely in private. Last week, Britain’s Court of Appeal rejected his bid to overturn McFarlane’s decision and refused him permission to take the case to the Supreme Court, Britain’s highest judicial body.

However, he is allowed to apply directly and on Tuesday the Supreme Court said it had received his application for permission to appeal which will be heard by three senior judges. “The court is aware of the urgency of this matter,” it said in a statement. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Restrictions barring reporting of McFarlane’s judgments on “fact-finding” and “assurances and waivers” along with the hearings themselves will remain in place until the Supreme Court has made its decision.