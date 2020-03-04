State Bank governor briefs PAC: Inflation to drop in coming days

ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir foresees a downward trend in inflation in the coming days saying the recent rise in inflation is temporary due to supply disruptions and rupee devaluation.

Briefing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the central bank’s monetary policy, he said the Large Manufacturing Sector had witnessed growth and increase in domestic consumption of cement. Acting Chairperson FBR Nausheen Javed also attended the meeting.

Baqir told the committee that the SBP’s main task was to protect the foreign exchange reserves which had registered an increase. He said increase in foreign exchange reserves promised an improved economy. “Economy was not stable some time back but with stability in the exchange rate, it is moving towards stability,” he told the committee. PAC member Khawaja Asif asked for disclosing the names of the foreign investors, who had invested hot money and also those benefited from it. Baqir said there was a misperception about the hot money, as it came into Pakistan several times in the past and it was not a new phenomenon. He said hot money was manageable and not risky.

He told the committee that over $3 billion hot money was invested in Pakistan and there was no secret about it. He said the names of the countries from where investment came had been posted on the SBP website like the United States, the United Kingdom, and the UAE, etc. However, he did not disclose the names of investors and fund managers despite offers by the committee to discuss it in-camera. He said foreign investors saw the interest rate and exchange rate both. “The hot money is only of 5 percent of our debt, which is lower,” he added.

He said in the current fiscal year the average inflation will be about 11 percent to 12 percent adding that the recent rise in inflation was temporary, which was due to distortions in the supply system. One of the main reasons was rise in the dollar rate, as in the last one and a half years dollar rate had gone up to Rs162 from Rs105.

Baqir told the committee that the foreign accounts holders were shifting their accounts to savings accounts. He said rupee was stable since July, as the government linked it with the market exchange rate. He told the committee that in the last nine months, the foreign exchange reserves had increased to $9 billion and during this period Sukuk bonds had fetched $1 billion. “If the foreign exchange reserves continue to rise, then there will no need to beg anyone or go to the IMF,” he said.

He said businessmen did not invest much due to the low policy rate. Responding to Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed’s question about the impact of coronavirus on the country’s economy, Baqir said the US import orders from China could not be fulfilled that would benefit the Pakistani exporters. To a question by Senator Sherry Rehman with regard to the capital control and the IMF interference in the government policies, he said the IMF was not against the capital control. “The IMF is a partner in our economic reforms and whenever we sit together, negotiations are made on the basis of give and take,” Baqir added

Nausheen Javed told the committee that the IMF had agreed to lower the tax collection target. She said one new million filers had added to the tax list last year depositing Rs4 billion into the state kitty. She told the committee that Rs307 billion shortfall in tax revenue was due to reduction in imports.