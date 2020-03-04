15 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil

SAO PAULO: At least 15 people have been killed in torrential rain that hit the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, triggering flash floods and destroying houses, authorities said Tuesday.

Violent storms in recent days have dumped a month´s worth of rain on some areas in a matter of hours, devastating poor neighbourhoods on the southern coast of Sao Paulo state and on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, the country´s second-biggest city.

At least 10 people were killed early Tuesday and one is missing in Sao Paulo after floods and landslides hit the coastal cities of Santos, Sao Vicente and Guaruja, state authorities said. One of the dead was a firefighter who was working on a rescue operation when he was killed by a landslide.

"I express my solidarity with those who are suffering from these heavy rains," Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria wrote on Twitter. Several highways were blocked by fallen trees and landslides, including some linking Santos, the largest port in South America, to Sao Paulo, Brazil´s largest city and economic capital.