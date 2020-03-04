Pope ‘tested negative for coronavirus’ as Vatican ups controls

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe´s worst outbreak.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the Messaggero newspaper report, and sources said it was unlikely the Holy See would comment on the pope´s health Tuesday.

Francis cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy this weekend, after axing all public meetings at the end of last week over the cold. "Unfortunately, a cold forced me not to take part this year," the 83-year-old pontiff told a crowd on Saint Peter´s Square after suffering two coughing fits while reciting his traditional Angelus Prayer. The new coronavirus has spread from China across much of the world, Italy among the worst affected with over 2,000 people infected and 52 deaths.

The Argentine-born pope has been seen coughing and blowing his nose for days. With rumours swirling that the pope himself had come down with COVID-19, the Vatican issued a formal denial on Sunday.

"There is no evidence to suggest a diagnosis of anything other than a slight ailment," a spokesman told AFP. Francis was tested for the disease last Wednesday after showing cold symptoms following a period outside in the wind.