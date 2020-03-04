IAEA chief demands ‘clarifications’ on Iran’s nuclear programme

PARIS: The head of the UN´s atomic watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm on Iran´s cooperation with the agency and demanded "clarifications" over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year.

It comes on the same day as the IAEA issued two reports, one on Iran´s current nuclear programme and the other detailing its denial of access to two sites the agency wanted to visit. Rafael Grossi, the new head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who was in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron, told AFP: "Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications."

"The fact that we found traces (of uranium) is very important. That means there is the possibility of nuclear activities and material that are not under international supervision and about which we know not the origin or the intent. "That worries me," Grossi added.

The IAEA has for months been pressing Tehran for information about the kind of activities being carried out at the undeclared site where the uranium particles were found. While the IAEA has not identified the site in question, diplomatic sources told AFP the agency asked Iran about a site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran, where Israel has alleged secret atomic activity in the past.

In addition, according to a report issued by the IAEA on Tuesday, "the Agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran". A diplomatic source said that the three locations were separate to Turquzabad.

The source also said that the agency´s queries were thought to relate to Iran´s historic nuclear activities and not to its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The IAEA report says that Iran refused access to two of the sites that it wished to visit in late January. Iran then sent the agency a letter saying it did "not recognize any allegation on past activities and does not consider itself obliged to respond to such allegations". The second report from the agency detailed Iran´s current breaches of several parts of a landmark 2015 international deal on scaling back its nuclear programme.