Brother kills sister, nephew on matrimonial row

RAWALPINDI: In a ruthless murder at Girja Road, within the precincts of Saddar Beiruni Police Station, man killed sister and nephew on account of matrimonial dispute.

SP Saddar Division briefed CPO Rawalpindi that real brother on dispute of matrimonial issue within the family killed real sister and her son (nephew). The deceased are identified as Shah Zulfaan and Muhammad Arif.

As per preliminary report, Shah Zulfaan has some controversy with his brother on marriage proposals within the family. On Tuesday, family got in scuffle and brother opens fire at sister and nephew and ran away from the scene.

Police taking into custody dead bodies of Shah Zulfaan and Muhammad Arif shifted them to hospital and registered case against the culprit. In heading of SDPO Saddar Circle, police teams have been tasked to arrest the killer.

CPO Rawalpindi taking notice of dual murder at Girja Road Rawalpindi also sought report from SP Saddar Division Ziadudin Ahmed and issued instructions to arrest the killer on priority.