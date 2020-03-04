HRCP urges world to act against Delhi violence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said Tuesday violent mobs in Delhi lynching Muslims, burning their property and attacking mosques is highly deplorable amid Kashmiris already under siege for seven months.
The HRCP said the Delhi violence and Kashmir siege warrant the international community’s immediate attention. Both developments have made minorities across South Asia increasingly vulnerable.
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said Tuesday violent mobs in Delhi lynching Muslims, burning their property and attacking mosques is highly deplorable amid Kashmiris already under siege for seven months.
The HRCP said the Delhi violence and Kashmir siege warrant the international community’s immediate attention. Both developments have made minorities across South Asia increasingly vulnerable.