Wed Mar 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

HRCP urges world to act against Delhi violence

National

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said Tuesday violent mobs in Delhi lynching Muslims, burning their property and attacking mosques is highly deplorable amid Kashmiris already under siege for seven months.

The HRCP said the Delhi violence and Kashmir siege warrant the international community’s immediate attention. Both developments have made minorities across South Asia increasingly vulnerable.

