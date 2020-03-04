Bank accounts unfreezing: Court seeks details of Faryal Talpur’s sources of income

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad on Tuesday sought details pertaining to income sources of Faryal Talpur in a petition seeking unfreeze of her bank accounts.

Accountability Court-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a petition of Faryal Talpur challenging freezing of her bank accounts in line of fake accounts references.

During hearing, Faryal Talpur arrived at the court rostrum and said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had frozen her bank accounts as well as her children. She said that she had been facing difficulties to run the day to day expenditures of her family.

Talpur’s counsel said that NAB had also frozen the accounts of his client's children who were facing no charges.

The NAB had frozen these accounts on the name of Zardari Group of Companies in fake accounts scam, he said. He argued that the NAB had failed to prove any connection of his client's personal accounts with the fake accounts, adding that the allegation were levelled on accounts of Zardari group but NAB had frozen the personal accounts. He prayed the court to issue orders to restore the bank accounts of his client and her children.

Hearing the arguments the court sought details containing source of income of Faryal Talpur and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.